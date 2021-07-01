What Surprised Alex Cora About Chris Sale’s Latest Live Bullpen

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is turning heads as he moves forward with his rehab from Tommy John surgery.

Even Sale’s manager is being wowed by the star southpaw’s progression.

Sale, who had the procedure performed in late March of last year, threw a live bullpen off the Fenway Park mound Wednesday afternoon before the Red Sox’s battle with the Royals. The left-hander, per reports, showcased solid zip on his fastball while working in his offspeed pitches.

Alex Cora was taken aback by the precision Sale was showcasing at this stage in his rehab.

“Just the command of the pitches. That’s something that I didn’t expect,” Cora told reporters, per MLB.com. “And he was able to throw fastballs inside, fastballs arm side, up and away, put people away. The changeup was good, and the slider was good.

“That’s something that, throughout the process, I do believe that that’s the last thing you get. The changeup and command. And for him to be dotting pitches already, it’s a great sign.”

Sale will continue with the process down in Fort Myers while the Red Sox are on their West Coast road trip, which kicks off Friday in Oakland and wraps up next Wednesday in Anaheim. From there, we could see the seven-time All-Star begin his rehab assignment.