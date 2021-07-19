What We’re Watching For In Seattle Expansion Draft This Week

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL expansion draft is Wednesday, and the Seattle Kraken face some tough decisions.

Seattle will select one player from each of the NHL teams save for the Vegas Golden Knights, who just entered the league in 2017. The Kraken will draft 30 players total — at least 14 forwards, nine defenseman and three goalies — and 20 of those players must be under contract for the 2021-22 NHL season. The other four players drafted can be from any position.

Seattle also cannot buy out players until next summer.

So, what should fans watch for?

General manager Ron Francis did say the Kraken won’t sneak up on anyone and moves won’t be made that will blindside teams. Plus, teams likely will be better prepared this time around.

But Seattle has a chance to take tough contracts from teams, and that’s something certainly worth watching for.

There are quite a few big names teams decided to not protect. The Montreal Canadiens exposed Carey Price, while the Toronto Maple Leafs left Alex Kerfoot unprotected. It’s also worth noting James Neal (Edmonton Oilers), Braden Holtby (Vancouver Canucks), Nino Niederreiter (Carolina Hurricanes) and Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche) also were not protected.