What Xander Bogaerts Told Rafael Devers Before MLB All-Star Game

Xander Bogaerts has been a calming presence for Rafael Devers throughout the third baseman’s young Major League Baseball career.

Devers, of course, no longer is a kid trying to make his way in the big leagues. But that doesn’t mean Bogaerts has stopped helping put his infield mate at ease.

The 24-year-old understandably was dealing with a case of the nerves Tuesday night ahead of his first career MLB All-Star Game. Bogaerts noticed as much and offered his Red Sox teammate a reminder.

“I told Devers that you only get one of these per year, so to just try to relax,” Bogaerts told reporters, per MLB.com. “It was fun seeing Devers get his first (hit). I was so happy for him. He was a little nervous in the beginning, but he definitely settled down after that. Once we talked about that, I kind of settled down also and enjoyed it.”

Both Devers and Bogaerts played important roles in the American League’s 5-2 win at Coors Field. Aaron Judge scored the AL’s first run of the contest after he was moved over to third on a Devers double in the second inning. Bogaerts, meanwhile, smacked an RBI single in the fifth, one of his two hits on the night.

We have a feeling Tuesday won’t be the last time we see Bogaerts and/or Devers in the Midsummer Classic.