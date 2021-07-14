Where Patriots’ 2021 Opponents Land On ESPN’s NFL Receiver Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will have to face a gauntlet of receiver talent throughout the 2021 campaign.

Well, at least according to one ESPN publication, which ranked the top wideouts in the National Football League. More than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players were surveyed for the exercise as voters gave their best 10 to 15 players at the position. It was compiled from there.

The Patriots have six of the top 10 receivers on their 2021 schedule. The Tennessee Titans, for what it’s worth, have two in the top 10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns are well represented, too, as the list included nine additional honorable mentions.

Anyway, here they are:

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

The Bills wideout carved up Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson during a matchup last season, and Jackson certainly wasn’t alone in that regard. Diggs was graded as high as second and no lower than eighth by those surveyed. The Patriots will see Diggs and the Bills twice during AFC East competition this season — Week 13 and Week 16.

5. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

The recently-acquired Jones was added in an offseason trade and now gives the Titans two of the best big-body receivers in the game. Jones, a longtime star for the Atlanta Falcons, was graded No. 1 by at least one writer, but another had him as low as No. 13. Jones and the Titans will play the Patriots during Week 12.

6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has long admired the route-running ability of Allen, and others around the game believe he’s among the most underrated, too. Allen was ranked as high as second and as low as 12th by those surveyed. The Patriots will face Allen and the Chargers during Week 8.