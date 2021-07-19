Why It Was ‘Crazy’ For Giannis Antetokounmpo To See LeBron James At Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

Imagine watching LeBron James compete against the Monstars in the movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and then seeing him up close in person the next day?

Well, that just happened to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this past Saturday night.

Speaking with the media Monday afternoon, Antetokounmpo explained the “crazy” experience of seeing James at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix.

“But this is a crazy story. This is not a promo,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “The night before I was watching ‘Space Jam’ on HBO. So I was watching ‘Space Jam’ and there he goes, the courtside seats. But no, I was not able to engage with him in any way.”

?This is not a promo, but the night before I was watching Space Jam.? ?



Giannis jokes about LeBron being courtside at Game 5. pic.twitter.com/n6XAHc2etH — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 19, 2021

Antetokounmpo put on a clinic in Game 5, including a highlight-reel dunk in the last seconds of the fourth quarter to lead his team to a 123-119 victory over the Suns.

The Greek Freak can claim his first career championship with a win in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.