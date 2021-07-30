Why J.D. Martinez Was Happy Not To Land With Red Sox At 2017 Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

With the benefit of hindsight, J.D. Martinez is happy to have not ended up with the Boston Red Sox in 2017.

It’s funny to think about, given the run of success he’s had with the Red Sox: All-Star Game selections three out of four years, a World Series title and, at present, a successful 2021 campaign individually and as a team.

But when the Detroit Tigers were shopping the slugger this time four years ago, both the Sox and Diamondbacks were making a push for him — Martinez knew Boston was interested because Dave Dombrowski point blank told him. He ended up landing in Arizona, where in 62 games he posted a .302 average with 29 homers, positioning himself for a monster payday.

His 29 dingers were facilitated by the short porch in right field, which measured just 334 feet from home.

“I?m not going to lie, I?m kind of happy I went to Arizona,” Martinez told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “You think the way I hit the ball to right, it helps me out in Arizona and going into my contract year ? Everything happens for a reason.”

Things worked out in the end for Martinez and the Red Sox. After a lengthy wait, the outfielder/designated hitter signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Red Sox, who only had to wait half a season to eventually get their guy.