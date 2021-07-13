Analyst Tells Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts He’s ‘Most Underrated’ MLB Star

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is gearing up for his third MLB All-Star Game, but in the mind of at least one analyst he remains the most underrated superstar in the game.
FOX Sports’ Frank Thomas expressed just that Monday as Bogaerts spoke with the broadcast crew including David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez before the Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver.
“I want to say this with respect, because I love your game. You are the most underrated superstar in baseball,” Thomas told Bogaerts. “Have you heard that from anybody else? Because I watch you play year-in-and-year-out. You have incredible range, you’re a big man, you hit for average, you hit for power and you’re one of the top leaders on that team.
“What is it going to take for you to get on top of these cereal boxes because, I’m telling you, you’re one hell of a ballplayer, man,” Thomas added.
The mild-mannered Bogaerts did offer a response to Thomas’ final question.
“I think they might just have to take a harder look at the numbers, you know? I just feel they speak for themselves,” Bogaerts said.
The three-time Silver Slugger and two-time World Series champion has hit .321 with 103 hits and 51 RBIs in 85 games this season. Bogaerts has hit .300 or better in each of the last three seasons.