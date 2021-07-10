Xander Bogaerts Launches Moonshot Over Green Monster Vs. Phillies

This was a rocket

by

Xander Bogaerts is showing off his power in the penultimate game before the All-Star break.

With the Boston Red Sox down 3-0 in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, the shortstop stepped in against Matt Moore. He proceeded to blast a solo homer would’ve that left Fenway Park altogether over the Green Monster had it not hit one of the advertisements.

Yep, an absolute blast.

Moore had been giving up a lot of hard contact in the early stages of the game, and the Bogaerts homer — which had a 105 mph exit velocity — was the ultimate punishment.

The dinger cut the host’s deficit to 3-1.

More MLB:

Red Sox Set Rotation For Post-All-Star Break Series Vs. Yankees
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore
Previous Article

Here’s What NFL Insider Believes Patriots Might Receive In Stephon Gilmore Trade
Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham
Next Article

Cade Cunningham Drawing Jayson Tatum Comparisons Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

Picked For You

Related