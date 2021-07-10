Xander Bogaerts Launches Moonshot Over Green Monster Vs. Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts is showing off his power in the penultimate game before the All-Star break.

With the Boston Red Sox down 3-0 in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, the shortstop stepped in against Matt Moore. He proceeded to blast a solo homer would’ve that left Fenway Park altogether over the Green Monster had it not hit one of the advertisements.

Yep, an absolute blast.

Moore had been giving up a lot of hard contact in the early stages of the game, and the Bogaerts homer — which had a 105 mph exit velocity — was the ultimate punishment.

The dinger cut the host’s deficit to 3-1.