Xander Bogaerts Launches Moonshot Over Green Monster Vs. Phillies

Xander Bogaerts is showing off his power in the penultimate game before the All-Star break.
With the Boston Red Sox down 3-0 in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, the shortstop stepped in against Matt Moore. He proceeded to blast a solo homer would’ve that left Fenway Park altogether over the Green Monster had it not hit one of the advertisements.
Yep, an absolute blast.
Moore had been giving up a lot of hard contact in the early stages of the game, and the Bogaerts homer — which had a 105 mph exit velocity — was the ultimate punishment.
The dinger cut the host’s deficit to 3-1.