Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers both have had themselves a year so far.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop and third baseman both were named starters for the upcoming 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. When they take the field in Denver later this month, they’ll become the first Boston third base-shortstop duo to start in the same All-Star Game.

