NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts will make his third appearance in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on Tuesday, so he’s no stranger to the honor.

Still, it’s not something the Boston Red Sox shortstop takes lightly.

There are a number of shortstops in MLB that are well-known throughout the league such as New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor, San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner, Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette and so many more.

And for Bogaerts to represent the American League in Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic in a pool of other shortstops who are putting up incredible numbers this season is an honor for for the 28-year-old.

“It definitely makes you feel proud. Obviously we know our game is in a good position right now with all the shortstops that’s in the game,” Bogaerts told David Ortiz during FOX Sports’ broadcast prior to the Home Run Derby. “National League, American League. Our game’s in a real good position. For me to be able to be the starter, in front of some of the great shortstops that’s in the American League right now, I think it’s definitely an honor, to me, to represent my team.”

Check out the exchange below.

? @RedSox players just love getting to talk to @davidortiz ??



Boston's All-Star SS Xander Bogaerts joins our show! pic.twitter.com/jXShdXIDoj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2021

Bogaerts is not taking part in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, but he is batting third in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.