Xander Bogaerts once again was left out of the Red Sox lineup ahead of Boston’s second game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
But this won’t be a long-term thing by any means. Alex Cora just wants to be cautious with his All-Star shortstop.
“One more day,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “You guys know about the wrist last week in New York. This kid didn’t have an All-Star Break. And we’ve been grinding for a while. And one more day, it doesn’t affect anybody. So he’ll be in the lineup (Wednesday.) I know there’s some people who think (there’s) something going on with the wrist. Yeah, it’s there. We know that but having another day is not a big deal. So I wasn’t lying to you guys yesterday.”
Bogaerts was the American League’s starting shortstop during this year’s All-Star Game, and did not get to enjoy a few days off like many of his other teammates. He ended up tweaking his wrist in a July 16 game.
Cora has noted before that he planned to give the five All-Stars time off throughout the next few weeks in order to make up for not getting any during the All-Star break.
Having Bogaerts back in the lineup no doubt will be beneficial against the tough Blue Jays team.