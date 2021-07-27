NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts once again was left out of the Red Sox lineup ahead of Boston’s second game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

But this won’t be a long-term thing by any means. Alex Cora just wants to be cautious with his All-Star shortstop.

“One more day,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “You guys know about the wrist last week in New York. This kid didn’t have an All-Star Break. And we’ve been grinding for a while. And one more day, it doesn’t affect anybody. So he’ll be in the lineup (Wednesday.) I know there’s some people who think (there’s) something going on with the wrist. Yeah, it’s there. We know that but having another day is not a big deal. So I wasn’t lying to you guys yesterday.”

Bogaerts was the American League’s starting shortstop during this year’s All-Star Game, and did not get to enjoy a few days off like many of his other teammates. He ended up tweaking his wrist in a July 16 game.

Cora has noted before that he planned to give the five All-Stars time off throughout the next few weeks in order to make up for not getting any during the All-Star break.

Having Bogaerts back in the lineup no doubt will be beneficial against the tough Blue Jays team.