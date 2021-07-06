Yam Madar, Celtics’ 2020 Draft Pick, Joining Team For Summer League

The Yam Madar era could be on the horizon
The Israeli prospect, whom the Celtics selected 47th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, is coming to Boston to work out in preparation for NBA Summer League, according to reporter Moshe Barda.
Madar appeared in 30 games for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Super League this season. He posted 17.1 points with 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and hitting 40.9 percent of shots from deep.
It was another impressive campaign for the Beit Dagan native, who took home the Israeli Premier League’s Most Improved Player award for the 2019-20 season.
Former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in November the team was “anxious (to) see his growth and development as a player” but admitted Madar would remain in Israel for “at least another year.”
The development is a promising one for Madar, who is in a contract battle with his Israeli team. In February, he sued Hapoel Tel Aviv and claimed the team was insisting on a $700,000 buyout despite contract language that allowed his release at the end of the year.
Polish reporter Tomek Kordylewski recently reported a decision on the matter “is expected to be announced soon.”
Heading into another NBA Draft, the Celtics have a glaring hole in the backcourt. With Kemba Walker now in Oklahoma City, Boston seemingly will look to add another guard to a mix that currently includes Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, Tremont Waters and Carsen Edwards. Whether the Celtics fill that whole via draft, free agency or trade remains to be seen.
Madar, who turns 21 in December, would certainly need time to develop his game, but that’s what Summer League is for. And with Pritchard and Smart poised to take charge in the backcourt for now, he’d be afforded the time to do so while providing necessary depth if he earned one of the team’s open roster spots.