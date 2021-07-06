Yam Madar, Celtics’ 2020 Draft Pick, Joining Team For Summer League

NESN Logo Sign In

The Yam Madar era could be on the horizon

The Israeli prospect, whom the Celtics selected 47th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, is coming to Boston to work out in preparation for NBA Summer League, according to reporter Moshe Barda.

Madar appeared in 30 games for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Super League this season. He posted 17.1 points with 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and hitting 40.9 percent of shots from deep.

It was another impressive campaign for the Beit Dagan native, who took home the Israeli Premier League’s Most Improved Player award for the 2019-20 season.

Former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in November the team was “anxious (to) see his growth and development as a player” but admitted Madar would remain in Israel for “at least another year.”

The development is a promising one for Madar, who is in a contract battle with his Israeli team. In February, he sued Hapoel Tel Aviv and claimed the team was insisting on a $700,000 buyout despite contract language that allowed his release at the end of the year.

Polish reporter Tomek Kordylewski recently reported a decision on the matter “is expected to be announced soon.”