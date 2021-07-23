Yankees’ Brooks Kriske Reacts To Four Wild Pitches Against Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

To say Brooks Kriske didn’t have it Thursday night would be a pretty significant understatement.

Kriske was all over the place in the series opener at Fenway Park, and his total lack of control helped the Red Sox earn an extra-innings win over the Yankees. New York in the 10th frame called upon the right-hander, who proceeded to uncork four wild pitches and allowed two runs — including the game-winner — to score. It was the first time in Yankees history a pitcher threw four wild pitches in the same inning, per the YES Network.

The 27-year-old, to his credit, held himself accountable after the game.

“It was just pure execution,” Kriske told reporters, per NJ.com. “Part of the game. Obviously, I’ve got to do a better job, and I’m working on the consistency. I want to be someone this team can rely on in big spots. It’s something I’m going to have to do better.

“There are a lot of guys battling their butts off and it sucks to be the one to blow it for the team.”

Kriske might have to wait some time to redeem himself at the big league level, as the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Thursday’s game.