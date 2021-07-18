Yankees, MLB Ban Fan For Throwing Ball At Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo

NESN Logo Sign In

Rivalry aside, the New York Yankees aren’t tolerating any harassment of opposing players. Even if they’re wearing a Boston Red Sox uniform.

Before rain cut the second game of the series short Saturday night, a smaller storm went down in the outfield after a Yankees fan threw a baseball at Alex Verdugo from the stands.

The fan since has been identified and banned from ballparks. The Yankees and Major League Baseball announced Sunday the fan would not be allowed back at Yankee Stadium or any of the remaining 29 venues.

“While the Yankees appreciate the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries — especially with the Red Sox ? reckless, disorderly and dangerous behavior that puts the safety of players, field staff or fellow fans in jeopardy will not be tolerated,” the Yankees said in a statement, via NJ.com. “There is absolutely no place for it at Yankee Stadium. The safety of everyone at Yankee Stadium, including guests in the stands and players on the field, will always be the top priority for the Yankees organization every time we open our doors.”

The event occurred after Verdugo attempted to give a baseball to a Red Sox fan in the outfield, but the ball instead landed in the hands of a Yankees fan who threw it back. It caused quite the stir on the field and in postgame media availabilities, but fortunately no one actually was hurt.

Sunday’s series finale should see less drama not related to the actual game. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is at 7:08 p.m. ET.