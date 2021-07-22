Tony La Russa Reacts To Yermín Mercedes’s Shocking Retirement Post

NESN Logo Sign In

So, what’s going on with Yermín Mercedes?

The Chicago White Sox slugger seemingly announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday night in a stunning Instagram post that included a picture of the words “it’s over.” Mercedes, who took Major League Baseball by storm early in the season, was demoted to Triple-A on July 2.

Here’s an English translation of Mercedes’s caption, via ESPN:

“I want to apologize to all those who I inadvertently offended as a consequence of my immaturity like members of the radio, television, and press. To all the team’s members where I was involved with, I’m sorry for failing as a human being and for not accepting some of their decisions. I’m stepping aside from baseball indefinitely.”

In an Instagram story early Wednesday morning, Mercedes posted “El Retiro” (retirement) with a thinking emoji, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

The White Sox issued the following statement on the situation: