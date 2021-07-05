You’re Not Going To Believe Aroldis Chapman’s ERA Since MLB Crackdown

NESN Logo Sign In

Aroldis Chapman has been incredibly bad since Major League Baseball imposed a crackdown on foreign substances late last month.

Chapman, fresh off another blown save Sunday afternoon against the New York Mets, now has appeared in three games since the league’s ban. He’s pitched a combine 1 1/3 innings in those three games with a 60.75 ERA (!!) and 8.25 WHIP, according to Boston Sports Info. He’s allowed six walks with just two strikeouts in those games.

Chapman had pitched 27 1/3 innings in 29 games before the crackdown. He had a 1.98 ERA during those 29 games.

What???



Aroldis Chapman



Post Spider Tack ban (6/21) – 3 games

1.1 IP – 60.75 ERA – 8.25 WHIP – 13.50 HR/9



6 BB – 2 K



Pre Spider Tack ban – 29 games

27.1 IP – 1.98 ERA – 1.10 WHIP – 0.99 HR



man — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) July 4, 2021

Chapman was booed off the mound at Yankee Stadium after his blown save Sunday. He entered the seventh inning in Game 1 of a seven-inning double header before allowing three of the Mets’ six runs during the frame.

Chapman had allowed four runs in 1/3 of an inning during a blown save and against the Los Angeles Angels on June 30. It was an epic meltdown.

Ironically, Yankees starter Gerrit Cole was also booed off the mound after pitching just 3 1/3 innings Sunday afternoon. Yeah, it’s certainly tough in The Bronx these days.