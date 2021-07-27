Zach Lowe Can’t See Celtics Trading For Bradley Beal In This Scenario

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re the Wizards, you very well might demand Jaylen Brown in a trade return for Bradley Beal.

Should potential negotiations between Boston and Washington reach that juncture, the Celtics probably would move on. That’s what Zach Lowe believes, at least.

During Sunday’s “Woj & Lowe Draft Special” on ESPN, the latter NBA insider offered his reads on teams rumored to be interested in trading for Beal.

“…What are the other teams going to offer, right? Like, Tyler Herro’s value from Miami is a little lower there encumbered with first-round picks,” Lowe said. “Is Boston going to offer Jaylen Brown? I don’t think so. To me, there’s not much point in giving up one star for another if you’re Boston.”

Beal, of course, is a better pure scorer than Brown, but the C’s swingman theoretically has a chance to become more valuable in terms of two-way play. Brown, who’s blossoming into one of the league’s best leaders, also is three years younger than Beal.

So, Boston should have reservations about including Brown in a trade package for Beal. But if franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum vocalizes desire to play with his longtime friend and fellow St. Louis native, the Celtics’ front office might have to have some tough discussions.