Aaron Rodgers Makes Forthright Admission About Packers Tenure

As the 2021 NFL Draft approached, rumors about Aaron Rodgers’ desire to leave the Packers began to spread like wildfire.

But as it turns out, thoughts about departing Green Bay entered the star quarterback’s mind well before this past spring.

Rodgers is set to be under center for the Packers in the upcoming season, but as he expressed in his first training camp media availability, his situation in Green Bay still is a bit tumultuous. The star signal-caller even considered stepping away from the league before choosing to rework his contract for another go-around with the Packers.

Despite this, Green Bay fans shouldn’t be worried about Rodgers’ commitment level and/or desire to win in 2021. Why? The nine-time Pro Bowl selection put together an MVP campaign in a season he thought would be his Packers swan song.

“Last year at this time, I was looking at the season as my last year in Green Bay,” Rodgers told NBC Sports’ Peter King.

There’s a chance Rodgers is entering this season with similar thoughts. But given his projections for the years to come, the Packers should do everything in their power to motivate Rodgers to want to stick around for the long haul.