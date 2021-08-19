Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Close He Was To Retiring This Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Turns out, when reports were floating around that Aaron Rodgers was considering retiring, there was a good bit of credence to them.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback was in a standoff with the team for a variety of reasons, and while he ultimately returned to the team in the 11th hour ahead of training camp, calling it a career also was on the table.

Like, really on the table.

?I mean, I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50,? Rodgers said on the Dan le Betard show, via CBS Sports. ?I don?t care if people don?t believe that. That?s true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back. There?s a lot of opportunities for growth and exciting things in Green Bay and that felt like the right thing to do.?

Rodgers has accomplished just about all he needs to accomplish from a personal and team standpoint.

However, he is coming off an MVP season and the Packers are knocking on the door to reaching the Super Bowl. If he wants to hoist the Lombardi Trophy one more time, he is well-positioned to do it this year in Green Bay.

After this year though, things once again will be quite uncertain. And judging by recent history, retirement might once again be a very real possibility.