Adam Ottavino Injury: Update On Pitcher After Getting Drilled By Liner

NESN Logo Sign In

Credit to Adam Ottavino, who clearly can take a punch.

However, it appears he’s going to be fine.

Ottavino had to leave Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning after getting drilled by a 105.2 mph liner from Jorge Mateo. He was ruled out with a shoulder contusion, but appears to be fine.

Sox manager Alex Cora said Ottavino is “a little sore” but there were no structural issues.

Getting rocketed by a line shot was a bad ending to a forgettable outing for Ottavino. He hadn’t pitched in a week, and was struggling mightily with command. He allowed a homer that got called back, then hit a batter, allowed them to move to third on two separate wild pitches.

Oh, and the liner he took off the shoulder went into the outfield and allowed a run to score.

But the good news for the Red Sox is he seems to be OK.