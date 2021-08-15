Adam Ottavino Leaves Red Sox-Orioles Game After Getting Hit With Line Drive

That hurt

by

Adam Ottavino’s first appearance in a week didn’t go as planned.

The Red Sox relief pitcher was drilled in the seventh inning of Boston’s finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. The ball hit off what looked like Ottavino’s left shoulder and bounced into right field for an RBI single.

The Red Sox revealed he has a left shoulder contusion.

Ottavino was tended to briefly before walking off the field and down the tunnel with one out in the seventh.

We’re sure manager Alex Cora will provide some sort of update after the game.

