Adam Schefter Provides More Details On Patriots’ Sony Michel Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The trade interest in Sony Michel apparently was not limited to the Los Angeles Rams.

With top running back Cam Akers sidelined for the entire 2021 season, the Rams addressed their need at the position Wednesday when they traded for Michel. But as ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained, as seen during NESN’s broadcast of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, the New England Patriots received offers from other teams before ultimately dealing Michel to LA.

“…People around the league knew that the Patriots had a surplus of running backs because they really like Damien Harris,” Schefter said, as transcribed by WEEI. “They like Rhamondre Stevenson, their fourth-round running back. They have James White. They have (J.J.) Taylor. They have backs. And so I think teams were calling about Sony Michel and the Patriots initially resisted offers from other teams and then somewhere around (Tuesday), I don’t know what changed, but maybe we’re getting close to the final roster decisions and New England began crunching numbers and saw that, ‘Look, Sony Michel is entering the last year of his contract, doesn’t have a future in New England, get two picks back for him, create a roster spot and you move on from him.’

“The Rams saw somebody that could step in and kind of be a starting running back if that is what they need, somebody that came on last year and played very well in the second half of the season. And so they trade a fifth and sixth-round pick to the Patriots and the Patriots move on from a position they have a lot of depth at. The Rams add depth, which they needed. The Patriots create other opportunities for other running backs and I think everybody makes out ahead on the deal.”

Schefter might be right in viewing Wednesday’s trade as a win-win for all parties involved. Michel should have the opportunity to prove he’s a legitimate RB1 out west, while two Patriots backs, in particular, could benefit from one last player on the depth chart.