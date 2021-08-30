Adrian Colbert Thanks Patriots After Being Released Amid Roster Cutdown

Colbert was among a deep group at safety

Adrian Colbert seems to be among those grateful for his experience with the New England Patriots.

Colbert took to social media after the Patriots released the veteran safety and expressed his thanks to the organization and former teammates. New England will continue to trim its roster to 53 players before the league’s deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

“What an honor it was to be apart of the @Patriots! God brought me here to GROW! Not only as a player on the field (lots of that happened), but off the field as well,” Colbert tweeted. “In my faith, in my relationships, and as a teammate. I owe some credit to everyone in the building for that.”

Colbert’s release didn’t come as a surprise given New England’s depth at the safety position with veterans Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips, 2020 second-rounder Kyle Dugger and special teams standout Cody Davis.

