Adrian Colbert Thanks Patriots After Being Released Amid Roster Cutdown

Adrian Colbert seems to be among those grateful for his experience with the New England Patriots.

…How’s that Cassius Marsh and Kenny Britt?!

Colbert took to social media after the Patriots released the veteran safety and expressed his thanks to the organization and former teammates. New England will continue to trim its roster to 53 players before the league’s deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

“What an honor it was to be apart of the @Patriots! God brought me here to GROW! Not only as a player on the field (lots of that happened), but off the field as well,” Colbert tweeted. “In my faith, in my relationships, and as a teammate. I owe some credit to everyone in the building for that.”

What an honor it was to be apart of the @Patriots! God brought me here to GROW! Not only as a player on the field (lots of that happened), but off the field as well. In my faith, in my relationships, and as a teammate. I owe some credit to everyone in the building for that. pic.twitter.com/nhfr1aekaV — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) August 30, 2021

And can?t forget Matt Slater!

Pats Nation y?all forever got a spot in my heart?



?? with love — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) August 30, 2021

Colbert’s release didn’t come as a surprise given New England’s depth at the safety position with veterans Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips, 2020 second-rounder Kyle Dugger and special teams standout Cody Davis.