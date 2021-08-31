NESN Logo Sign In

The AFC North could very well prove to be one of the most competitive divisions in all of football just one year after three of its four teams made the postseason.

And while the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns enter the season with high expectations, would it really surprise anyone if the defense of the defending champion Pittsburgh Steelers help aging quarterback Ben Roethlisberger limp back to the playoffs? Let’s not completely overlook former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, though, especially since the second-year QB was given a game-breaking weapon in receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

All told, it’s a division with plenty of storylines and plenty of betting interest. Here is a rundown of some of the more popular betting options in the division, as well as a best bet suggestion.

(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

TO WIN DIVISION

Baltimore Ravens +110

Cleveland Browns +155

Pittsburgh Steelers +500

Cincinnati Bengals +2500

MVP

Lamar Jackson +1600

Baker Mayfield +3500

Joe Burrow +4000

Ben Roethlisberger +8000

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Najee Harris +800

Ja’Marr Chase +1600

Rashod Bateman +5000