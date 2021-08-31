The AFC North could very well prove to be one of the most competitive divisions in all of football just one year after three of its four teams made the postseason.
And while the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns enter the season with high expectations, would it really surprise anyone if the defense of the defending champion Pittsburgh Steelers help aging quarterback Ben Roethlisberger limp back to the playoffs? Let’s not completely overlook former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, though, especially since the second-year QB was given a game-breaking weapon in receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
All told, it’s a division with plenty of storylines and plenty of betting interest. Here is a rundown of some of the more popular betting options in the division, as well as a best bet suggestion.
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
TO WIN DIVISION
Baltimore Ravens +110
Cleveland Browns +155
Pittsburgh Steelers +500
Cincinnati Bengals +2500
MVP
Lamar Jackson +1600
Baker Mayfield +3500
Joe Burrow +4000
Ben Roethlisberger +8000
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Najee Harris +800
Ja’Marr Chase +1600
Rashod Bateman +5000
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +1400
Greg Newsome II +2800
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Myles Garrett +500
T.J. Watt +800
Marcus Peters +2800
Minkah Fitzpatrick +4000
Marlon Humphrey +4000
BEST BET
T.J Watt to record most regular-season individual sacks +800
Disclaimer: The Steelers and Watt seem to be working out a contract situation, and based on reports, the two-time All-Pro should be signing a lucrative extension in the short term and be on the field Week 1. And once that happens, Watt presents plenty of value to finish the regular season with the most individual sacks.
Watt led the league in sacks last season after finishing with a career-best 15. Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald and the New Orleans Saints’ Trey Hendrickson, who tied for second-most in the league, finished with 13 1/2 sacks each. Watt has recorded 13 or more sacks in each of the last three seasons. He currently has the third-best odds to lead the league in sacks behind Donald and the Browns’ Myles Garrett.
The Steelers are likely to hang their hat on their defense again this season with Watt as the leader. And while outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who finished with eight sacks and played opposite Watt in 2020, left Pittsburgh for Tennessee, fellow linebacker Devin Bush will return for the Steelers after playing just five games last season. Watt also benefits from playing alongside defensive end Stephon Tuitt and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. Another aspect that makes Watt someone worthy of betting on is the fact he has been very dependable, missing just two regular-season games in four years.