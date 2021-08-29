AFC South Betting Preview: How Will Texans’ Drama Impact Odds?

NESN Logo Sign In

The teams of the AFC South aren’t exactly shoo-ins for the Super Bowl, but there’s plenty of intrigue around the division nonetheless.

You have the Tennessee Titans, one of the league’s most efficient offenses over the previous two seasons, favored to take the crown. But the real drama lives among their division rivals, which could shake a lot up when it comes to betting odds.

Will Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz bounce back from his recent foot surgery? Does Trevor Lawrence flourish under coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville?

Then there’s the NFL’s biggest reality show going: the Houston Texans. With the Jack Easterby project and Deshaun Watson saga happening simultaneously, it’s hard to imagine changes won’t be made that impact odds in at least some way. Buckle up.

Here’s a quick look at some of the notable betting odds for the AFC South as well as a best bet for the 2021 NFL season.

(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

TO WIN DIVISION

Tennessee Titans -115

Indianapolis Colts +150

Jacksonville Jaguars +650

Houston Texans +3000