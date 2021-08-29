AFC South Betting Preview: How Will Texans’ Drama Impact Odds?

The teams of the AFC South aren’t exactly shoo-ins for the Super Bowl, but there’s plenty of intrigue around the division nonetheless.
You have the Tennessee Titans, one of the league’s most efficient offenses over the previous two seasons, favored to take the crown. But the real drama lives among their division rivals, which could shake a lot up when it comes to betting odds.
Will Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz bounce back from his recent foot surgery? Does Trevor Lawrence flourish under coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville?
Then there’s the NFL’s biggest reality show going: the Houston Texans. With the Jack Easterby project and Deshaun Watson saga happening simultaneously, it’s hard to imagine changes won’t be made that impact odds in at least some way. Buckle up.
Here’s a quick look at some of the notable betting odds for the AFC South as well as a best bet for the 2021 NFL season.
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
TO WIN DIVISION
Tennessee Titans -115
Indianapolis Colts +150
Jacksonville Jaguars +650
Houston Texans +3000
MVP
Ryan Tannehill +2800
Deshaun Watson +3500
Derrick Henry +5000
Carson Wentz +5000
Jacoby Brissett +10000
Jonathan Taylor +10000
Trevor Lawrence +10000
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Trevor Lawrence +350
Davis Mills +3500
Sam Ehlinger +6500
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Kwity Paye +1200
Caleb Farley +2500
Elijah Molden +4000
Rashad Weaver +5000
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Darius Leonard +2000
DeForest Buckner +3500
Shaq Lawson +500
BEST BET
Trevor Lawrence to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award (+350): The Jaguars rookie out of Clemson is the odds-on favorite to win the award. He’s even a longshot candidate for league MVP, with odds currently set at +10000. But a first-year quarterback has never been named MVP. But if Lawrence can lead the Jaguars to their second playoff appearance in 14 years this season, Rookie of the Year would be a good and realistic consolation prize.