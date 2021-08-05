Alex Cora Calls Red Sox Offense ‘Stuck’ Amid Losing Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox suffered five straight losses entering Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The starting rotation has gotten a lot of blame, and Garrett Richards calling this the worst season of his career after Tuesday’s series opening loss just piled on to that sentiment.

Manager Alex Cora has expressed consideration into tweaking the rotation, as Red Sox starters only once in their last eight games managed to go more than four innings with a collective ERA up to 8.47.

Still, he see’s the real issue to be the “stuck” offense.

“I think, you know, we can talk about the pitching, and all that, obviously we need more from those guys, but one thing is we need to do a better job offensively,” Cora told reporters Wednesday.

The manager feels his team hasn’t been themselves since a series against the Oakland Athletics before the All-Star break.

But with both sides of the ball struggling and first place in the division slipping out of their grasp, the issues have come to a head.