Alex Cora Explains Why He Looks Forward To Jimmy Fund Each Year

NESN Logo Sign In

The WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon kicked off Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday. It’s an event that Alex Cora looks forward to every year.

Fans hear from Jimmy Fund patients while members of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and others around the city share stories throughout the day.

The Red Sox manager told reporters prior to Boston’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins that the event means a lot to him, and he loves seeing the amount of people get involved with it.

“As a kid that lost his dad because of cancer, it’s something that hits me personally, it hits my family, it hits everybody,” Cora said. “It’s a special day for everybody here. It’s a special day for the region, and I think it’s becoming something more than the region. A lot of people get involved, and it’s something that we know that we’re part of it, we love to be part of it.

“And the fact that a lot of people around here … it’s a special day. We love to be part of it,” Cora added. “Sometimes it’s a reminder, lots of times it’s a reminder that we’re here to work, but there’s life after the three or four hours that we play. I love the fact that our players and organization are very involved with it. It’s something I always look forward to. … It’s a pleasure to be part of it.”

Cora made sure to personally thank WBZ-TV’s Jonny Miller, who has done a lot for the Jimmy Fund over the years.

“We know Jonny, he’s amazing with this cause every year,” Cora said. “And Jonny for that we thank you for what you do for the Jimmy Fund.”