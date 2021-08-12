Alex Cora Gives Updates On Christian Arroyo Injury, Alex Verdugo Availability

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox recently have been without multiple key players, beyond Kyle Schwarber and Chris Sale.

Christian Arroyo remains out with a hamstring injury while Danny Santana continues to nurse a sore groin. Additionally, Matt Andriese has been rehabbing a hamstring issue and Alex Verdugo last played Saturday due to paternity leave.

For a variety of reasons, Ryan Brasier hasn’t played all season.

Alex Cora on Thursday offered updates on all four players ahead of Boston’s series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Danny and Christian went through a full workout today,” Cora told reporters. “They took (batting practice), they ran. So, everything good. … Brasier will pitch an inning tonight, too. Andriese pitched (Wdnesday), everything went well.

” … (Verdugo) is on his way (to Boston). The whole paternity list/restricted list is kind of paperwork. … We’re not sure if he’s gonna make it on time (for Thursday’s game).

Cora’s updates on the aforementioned players were in addition to his announcement of Kyle Schwarber beginning his rehab stint in Worcester on Thursday. Schwarber last played in early July.