Alex Cora Had Blunt Assessment Of Short Eduardo Rodriguez Start Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox needed a whole lot more than they got Saturday night from Eduardo Rodriguez.

Boston’s starter against the Texas Rangers couldn’t get out of the fourth, allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings. It didn’t help that the defense behind him was woeful — the Red Sox finished with five errors — but he nevertheless did not put anyone in a position for success.

Sox manager Alex Cora, generally able to spin things when needed, was unable to dress up Rodriguez’s outing.

“There’s not much to talk about him,” Cora said, via The Boston Globe. ?He wasn’t able to put people away. He didn’t give us enough innings for us to win the game.”

The end result was a 10-1 loss to the Rangers, who are one of the worst teams in baseball.

Rodriguez has had a tumultuous season, which came after myocarditis cancelled his 2020 campaign. For the first time this season, Boston has what appears to be a firm, five-man rotation set, but it undoubtedly needs for Rodriguez to be better.

The Red Sox will have to wait a day to get back on track, as Sunday’s contest was postponed to Monday. First pitch will be at 1:10 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning at noon on NESN.