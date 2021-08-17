Alex Cora Makes Bold Declaration About Red Sox Starter Tanner Houck

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck hasn’t even had a full big league season under his belt, and he’s already impressing.

With a sweeping slider and a live fastball, the Boston Red Sox hurler is getting an opportunity now to become a fixture in the rotation. It’s a job that the early returns show he can do, as the 2017 first-round pick has displayed tantalizing upside as a potential mid-rotation — or higher — starter.

Houck will get the ball Tuesday in a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, a three-game series that feels like the start of the postseason push. It’s a big spot, but one he seems equipped to handle.

What the ceiling is for Houck remains to be seen. But if he keeps getting better, Sox manager Alex Cora sees bright things for his future.

“If he improves, he’s a Cy Young award talent,” Cora said Tuesday morning ahead of the matinee against New York.

“He’s been really good,” Cora continued. “He’s been really good for a while, and we’re very impressed with not only the way he’s going about his business in between the lines, but also in the clubhouse. The whole up and down stuff, being the 27th man. It’s actually a very “pleasant” conversation. (I tell him) ‘this is where we’re at,’ and he’s like, ‘OK, cool. Just tell me when and where and I’ll pitch.’

“So, he’s been amazing. He’s been really good, his stuff is trending up. We’re very happy with his development.”