A win is a win, right?

The Red Sox narrowly escaped disaster Tuesday night with an 11-9 win against the Minnesota Twins. Boston once led 9-3, but the bullpen continued to struggle for the remainder of the game.

Still, the Red Sox are two games ahead of the Oakland Athletics for Major League Baseball’s second Wild Card spot, and Alex Cora will take a win any way he can get it, especially after Saturday’s rough loss to the Texas Rangers.

“It is what it is, we won,” Cora said after the game. “People can criticize our team, the holes that we have or we don’t have. It’s a big league win. We’ll take it. We’ll work tomorrow, we try to get better, but no one is going to take the joy out of a big league win for us.”

At the end of the day, the Red Sox do have 72 wins, something Cora said that not many other teams have, which is true. But they need to start playing better baseball, get Matt Barnes right and figure out what is going on with the bullpen.

You gotta take the good with the bad, we guess.