Alex Cora Provides Update On ‘Ultimate Goal’ For Kyle Schwarber

The Red Sox had a clear checklist for Kyle Schwarber upon acquiring the 2021 All-Star, and they’re slowly but surely crossing off each item on the list.
First and foremost was waiting for Schwarber to get healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury. The veteran slugger ultimately made his Boston debut Aug. 13 and saw his first action in the field with the Red Sox on Monday.
Next up for Schwarber? Manning first base.
“It will be better when he can play first,” manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday, per MLB.com. “I think that’s the ultimate goal. That was the thought process about this whole thing. He’s getting close. He’s going to go through a workout today at first base.
“Saturday was a positive one. He did a lot of stuff out there, outfielders and second basemen and different situations, something that (coaches) Carlos (Febles) and Ramón (Vazquez) put together. He moved well. He’s up to the challenge. I think he’ll be a lot better when he can play first.”
So, when could we see Schwarber at first?
“Maybe this week. We’ve been very patient with it,” Cora told reporters. “I do believe it’s more about him than anything else, whenever he feels comfortable. Just me watching him, moving around, as far as ground balls and all that, he’s OK with it. He moves his feet. He has good hands.
“I do believe it’s the other stuff — how far are we going to play him off the bag when we’re shifting? Where does he go in certain situations with relays? I think that’s the most challenging part of it, but it’s trending in the right direction. I can tell you today, sooner rather than later. I hate putting timelines and all that, but maybe we’ll see him playing one game before we go on the road.”
Should Schwarber prove to be a capable first baseman, it could signal a positive defensive chain reaction that the Red Sox need at this point in the season.