Alex Cora Provides Update On ‘Ultimate Goal’ For Kyle Schwarber

The Red Sox had a clear checklist for Kyle Schwarber upon acquiring the 2021 All-Star, and they’re slowly but surely crossing off each item on the list.

First and foremost was waiting for Schwarber to get healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury. The veteran slugger ultimately made his Boston debut Aug. 13 and saw his first action in the field with the Red Sox on Monday.

Next up for Schwarber? Manning first base.

“It will be better when he can play first,” manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday, per MLB.com. “I think that’s the ultimate goal. That was the thought process about this whole thing. He’s getting close. He’s going to go through a workout today at first base.

“Saturday was a positive one. He did a lot of stuff out there, outfielders and second basemen and different situations, something that (coaches) Carlos (Febles) and Ramón (Vazquez) put together. He moved well. He’s up to the challenge. I think he’ll be a lot better when he can play first.”

So, when could we see Schwarber at first?

“Maybe this week. We’ve been very patient with it,” Cora told reporters. “I do believe it’s more about him than anything else, whenever he feels comfortable. Just me watching him, moving around, as far as ground balls and all that, he’s OK with it. He moves his feet. He has good hands.