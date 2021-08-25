Alex Cora Reveals Holdup For Ryan Brasier, When Pitcher Could Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier has been making his way back to the Red Sox after a lengthy rehab assignment. And as much as Boston could benefit from a rested bullpen arm, it sounds as if the wait will be just a little bit longer.

Brasier has dealt with a slew of injuries while personal matters also have kept him from pitching in a big league game this season. Instead, Brasier has been making appearances with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox before his most recent outing with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Brasier, but it still seems to be a bit in the distance.

So, do we know just when Brasier will be activated?

“No, not yet,” Cora said before the Red Sox hosted the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. “I think he’ll pitch again (Thursday.) … Nothing yet.”

Cora revealed the weekend weather with Tropical Storm Henri impacted Brasier’s progress.

“I mean the situation over the weekend with the weather didn’t help, schedule-wise, which is part of it,” Cora said. “He wasn’t able to stay on his schedule so now we’re back in it and see where it takes us.”