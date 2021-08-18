Alex Cora Sends Message To Red Sox After Yankees Sweep Doubleheader

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are reeling, but Alex Cora knows it’s no time for his players to hang their heads.

Boston had a frustrating day in the Bronx on Tuesday when it dropped both games of a doubleheader against New York. The Red Sox, who held a 9 1/2-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East standings July 26, now trail the Bombers in the division race.

Given the way the pair of contests panned out for the Sox, it only would be natural for players in the clubhouse to experience feelings of frustration and discouragement. But as Cora explained after Tuesday’s nightcap, his team needs to maintain tunnel vision.

“Obviously there (are) no moral victories,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “You come here, try to win games, and it didn’t happen. We’re not happy that we lost two games, but the deflating part of it, the frustrating part of it, if people feel that way in the clubhouse, they need to turn the page and be ready to play (Wednesday). From my end, you stay the course.”

The Red Sox will try to start the process of righting the ship in the series finale at Yankee Stadium.