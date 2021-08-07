NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora saw a messy ordeal developing Friday night at Rogers Centre, so he sprung into action.

Tensions rose in the fifth inning between the Blue Jays and the Red Sox, specifically Hansel Robles. The right-hander replaced starter Nathan Eovaldi and managed to draw the ire of Toronto’s dugout a mere three batters into his outing. The jabbering reached a point where both managers felt inclined to leave their post on the bench and take to the field.

Speaking with the media after Boston’s 12-4 loss, Cora explained the source of the drama.

“They thought there was intention when he hit (Randal) Grichuk,” Cora told reporters. “There were some words exchanged from the dugout and I know Charlie (Montoyo) came out, obviously defending his player. That was the whole thing. Tried to avoid, whatever, more words to be shouted and tried to control the situation.”

It was an all-around evening to forget for Robles, who allowed two runs on three hits over just 1/3 of an inning.