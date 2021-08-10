NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo took paternity leave just in time.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder began paternity leave Sunday and missed that day’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the 25-year-old made it to Los Angeles in time for the birth of his child — though he ended up cutting it close:

“One thing for sure, he’s a happy camper,” Cora said before Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “We’re very proud of him. Everybody’s healthy. He got there five minutes before A.J. was born, so he was able to be there which was great. We’re very proud of him.”

Cora didn’t commit to a day for Verdugo’s return to the lineup, but he said the outfielder is planning to “hop on a plane Wednesday.”

Whether he returns Wednesday, Thursday or even later in the week, Verdugo should be a big boost to a Red Sox lineup that is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in Boston before hitting the road for a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

In seven games before paternity leave, Verdugo hit .400 with four doubles and a home run.