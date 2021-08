NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo is having himself a month.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been thriving at the plate throughout the month of August hitting an impressive .351 to go along with seven RBIs and seven extra-base hits on top of that.

For more on his month and the squad heading into their series-opener with the Minnesota Twins, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.