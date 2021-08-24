Alex Verdugo Reveals What Gets Red Sox To ‘Lock In Little More’ At Plate

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Verdugo is an energetic guy and has shown that since coming to the Boston Red Sox in 2020.

But his teammates were the one who helped hype him up during Boston’s thrilling 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Verdugo, who’s been struggling a bit of late, reached base four times by going 3-for-4 with two runs, a walk and RBI. It certainly helped him with his confidence at the plate, and he revealed just what brings the energy when someone steps inside the box.

“When you’re in the box and hear your guys cheering you on from the dugout, it makes a hitter lock in a little bit more,” Verdugo told reporters after the game. “Some people think that’s what Little Leaguers do. Well, that’s what brings energy. That’s what gets you going.”

All the cheering clearly worked considering the Red Sox walked off the game on a Travis Shaw grand slam.