Antonio Brown Kicked Out Of Bucs-Titans Practice For Fighting

NESN Logo Sign In

Who says there’s no intensity in the NFL preseason?

Tensions rose during Thursday’s joint practice between the Buccaneers and the visiting Titans. The primary sources of the high-energy moment were Antonio Brown and Chris Jackson, who engaged in a scrap during the teams’ 11-on-11 period.

Brown, according to USA Today, ripped off Jackson’s helmet after a rep and proceeded to launch punches at the 2020 seventh-round draft pick. One of AB’s jabs landed flush on Jackson’s cheek.

You can check out photos of the fracas here.

Brown, who’s entering his 12th NFL season and second with Tampa Bay, was kicked out of practice for igniting the fight.

We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any carry-over Saturday when the Titans and Bucs meet for a preseason Week 2 tilt at Raymond James Stadium.