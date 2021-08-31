Asante Samuel Uses Cam Newton Release To Take Shot At Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Asante Samuel clearly still has an ax to grind with Bill Belichick, and he used the release of Cam Newton as an opportunity to further criticize his former head coach.

The Patriots on Tuesday shocked the NFL world by cutting Newton while, in all likelihood, handing their starting quarterback job to rookie Mac Jones. And Samuel, a former Patriot who in recent years has been highly critical of Belichick, reacted to the news by firing yet another shot at New England’s head coach.

“Cold blooded is a understatement!” Samuel tweeted. “But without (Tom) Brady he is just another coach in my opinion.”

That’s a hot take, but one that nevertheless became popular last season amid the Patriots’ Brady-less struggles, of which Newton was a major part.

Obviously, the notion that Belichick is “just another coach” is absolutely ridiculous.