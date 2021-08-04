Baseball America Releases 2021 Midseason Red Sox Prospect Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline was a doozy, as several high-profile players changed uniforms in deals that involved legitimate, top-tier prospects.

The Boston Red Sox, despite adding another bat (Kyle Schwarber) and a pair of relievers (Hansel Robles and Austin Davis) last week, chose to keep their most prized farmhands.

Baseball America recently updated its Top 100 prospects list, and along with that midseason adjustment came the release of new Top 30 prospect rankings for each MLB organization.

Alex Speier, who works for The Boston Globe, broke down the 2021 midseason Red Sox prospect rankings in a piece published Tuesday by Baseball America.

Here is BA’s midseason top 10 for Boston:

1. Triston Casas, 1B

2. Jarren Duran, OF

3. Marcelo Mayer, SS

4. Jeter Downs, 2B/SS

5. Tanner Houck, RHP

6. Brayan Bello, RHP

7. Bryan Mata, RHP

8. Nick Yorke, 2B

9. Jay Groome, LHP

10. Gilberto Jimenez, OF

