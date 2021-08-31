Ben Simmons reportedly no longer wants to be a Philadelphia 76er. No surprise here, knowing how his agent Rich Paul likes doing business.

The three-time All-Star has expressed his desire to be traded before the season starts and will not report to training camp, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A breakup seemed all but inevitable since the 76ers fell victim to an early upset in the NBA playoffs, but it’s time for Philadelphia to figure out to do with him and the four years and $147 million left on his deal.

Seemingly a lot of bad blood has been festering here between the two parties, so when it comes to wagering on Simmons’ next landing spot, don’t assume the 76ers will give in to his demands to play for one of three California teams. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey should give no credence to Simmons’ preference if he’s trying to maximize a return on a player that should have panned out in their system but didn’t, whoever’s fault that may be.

Let’s look at what actually would be a good bet, honing in on two teams.

Those California clubs Simmons reportedly wants to join are most likely to be the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers — excluding the Sacramento Kings.

Per BetMGM, the Warriors are the favorite to land the forward at +300, with the Clippers (+1600) and Lakers (+5000) more of long shots.

Don’t overlook the Kings though. At +600, Sacramento has the third-best odds to land him. Mostly due to what they could offer Philadelphia in talent like D’Aron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes or Marvin Bagley, but also because it would be hilarious for Morey to send him to Sacramento.