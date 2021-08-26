Bill Belichick Confirms Cam Newton Will Return Thursday, Addresses QB’s Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is not going to be missing more time than required.

The New England Patriots quarterback broke COVID-19 protocols due to a “misunderstanding” when he flew to a team-approved medical appointment over the weekend. Because Newton, apparently, is unvaccinated, he was subject to a five-day re-entry period.

But Newton will be back on the practice field Thursday, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Thursday morning, and it doesn’t appear Belichick is holding a grudge.

?He didn?t go against team rules. It was a misunderstanding,” Belichick told reporters Thursday morning. “That?s what I said in the statement.?

Earlier in the week, Belichick also basically said to just look at the statement when peppered with questions about Newton. That said, there are reports that the Patriots are “frustrated” internally with Newton.

Now, this does have major ramifications for Newton. His absences this week allowed for Mac Jones to make a legitimate case for the starting quarterback job. It also tugs at the “best ability is availability” notion that because Newton chooses not to get vaccinated, it ultimately is impacting the team. In fairness, it’s unclear if Jones is vaccinated himself, as he also ducked questions about the jab earlier in camp.

Whatever the case, Newton has some ground to make up. Mistakes happen, and it probably was just a misunderstanding. However, it might be one that ultimately tanks Newton’s chances of opening the season as New England’s starter.