Bill Belichick Dodges Question About Contact With Tom Brady

Bill Belichick on Monday morning was asked about his former quarterback, and shockingly, the New England Patriots head coach wasn’t willing to divulge.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick was asked if he reached out to Tom Brady after the star signal-caller won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and if he’s kept in touch with the seven-time champion since his Foxboro departure.

“Yeah, I’ll keep the conversations between myself and other current and former players, you know, private like they are,” Belichick said. “So, appreciate the question, but I’m not really going to go down that road.”

Belichick likely can bank on fielding more and more Brady questions over the next month-plus. TB12 is set to play his first game at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player Oct. 3 when the Patriots host the Bucs for a Week 4 clash.