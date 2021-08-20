NESN Logo Sign In

Which is greater: the number of NFL campaigns Bill Belichick has experienced or the amount of trips around the sun Nick Sirianni has taken?

If you guessed the former, you’re right.

The legendary New England Patriots head coach has been coaching in the NFL longer than his Philadelphia Eagles counterpart has been alive. ESPN’s Field Yates brought the mind-boggling comparison to light Thursday, sharing from the broadcast of the Patriots-Eagles NFL preaseason matchup.

Pretty crazy stat for these two head coaches?



Belichick began his NFL journey in 1975 as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts. He already had risen to the rank of linebackers coach and special teams coach with the New York Giants by 1981 when Sirianni came into the world.

Belichick, now 69, is entering his 22nd season in charge of the Patriots. Sirianni is in his first season as an NFL head coach.

Perhaps it should come as little surprise the Patriots spanked the Eagles 35-0 on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in their NFL preseason Week 2 matchup.