FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick not exactly is a man of many words.

The Patriots head coach rang that same tune Thursday night after New England’s 22-13 preseason win against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium about one specific play.

Mac Jones’ first throw appeared to be a complete pass to Jakobi Meyers. The officials ruled it incomplete, but the replay said otherwise. Regardless, Belichick decided not to challenge the ruling on the field.

So, why didn’t Belichick throw the red flag?

“Yeah, didn’t feel like challenging it.”

Fair enough. At the end of the day, it is only preseason and these games don’t count. It also wasn’t exactly a deciding factor whether the Patriots won.