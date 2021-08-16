Bill Belichick Jokes About Trying To Add Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick isn’t a stranger to adding a star NFL player in the twilight years of their career.

Perhaps Zach Ertz one day will be featured in that trend.

Ertz and the Eagles shared a practice field with Belichick’s Patriots on Monday, three days before New England and Philadelphia square off in a preseason Week 2 contest at Lincoln Financial Field. After the joint session concluded, Belichick met up with Ertz and joked about eventually acquiring the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“I’m still going to get you some day,” Belichick told Ertz, per 6 ABC’s Jamie Apody. “But Howie (Roseman) wants two first-round picks and two of my grandchildren.”

Ertz might have been a player the Patriots looked into over the offseason when they made it a priority to revamp their tight end group. The 30-year-old reportedly