Bill Belichick Not Ready To Name Patriots Starting QB After Preseason

Cam Newton or Mac Jones? Bill Belichick wasn’t ready to answer that question Sunday night.

After his New England Patriots closed out the NFL preseason with a 22-20 win over the New York Giants, the head coach was asked whether he’d decided which quarterback will start against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

“No,” Belichick replied. “We still have a lot of decisions to make.”

Newton started all three of the Patriots’ preseason games, playing every rep with the first-team offensive line in the final two. Jones saw significantly more reps during the exhibition slate but worked mostly with backups. That snap distribution makes Newton the favorite to open the season as QB1.

After missing three practices this week following a COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding,” Newton played the first two series Sunday night, completing 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards with an interception. Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, got the next six possessions, going 10-for-14 for 156 yards and a touchdown with two drops.

“I’m here to play any role that I can play and help any way I can,” Jones told reporters postgame when asked about his expectations for Week 1. “I’m going to be ready whenever my time comes. We’ve got work to do, we’ll get the things fixed, and then we’ll just keep rolling.”

Jones, who showed steady improvement over the course of his first NFL summer, was asked whether he’s preparing like he could be the Week 1 starter.