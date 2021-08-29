Bobby Dalbec Continues Hot Streak For Red Sox With HR Vs. Indians

NESN Logo Sign In

August is hot. Especially for Bobby Dalbec.

The Boston Red Sox are averaging one solo shot a game so far in the series finale against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday, with Rafael Devers getting it going to put the team on the board in the first inning, and Bobby Dalbec followed suit during the Red Sox’s next turn at the plate.

Boston had two outs after Cleveland managed to turn a double play, but Dalbec made up for it to squeeze something out of the second frame.

It was Dalbec’s sixth homer in his last 15 games, probably not a coincidence, as the Red Sox kind of held his feet to the fire while the team was considering finding an upgrade at the position.

Dalbec hit this one 418 feet to left field and there was never a doubt. He might just win the job back if he keeps this up.