Bobby Dalbec has found his stride of late.

The hulking Boston Red Sox first baseman notably has struggled from the plate for much of his rookie season, but seems to have turned things around in August.

As the competition for first base playing time has increased with the acquisition of Kyle Schwarber and signing of Travis Shaw, Dalbec’s bat has heated up in a major way.

Throughout the month of August the 26-year-old has slugged five home runs to go along with 19 RBIs and 10 runs scored while hitting an eye-popping .347.

